Asian record holder Tajinderpal fails to advance in Olympic shot put

Tokyo: Tajinderpal Singh Toor bowed out from men's shot put in Tokyo Olympics with a dismal performance in the qualification round on Tuesday.

Toor started with an effort of 19.99m but failed in his remaining attempts to make the qualifying mark of 21.20m. He finished 13th among 16 participants.

India's lone competitor in the men's shot put event at the Olympics had set a national and Asian record in June with an effort of 21.49m.

He had also been consistent in the 20-m range last month at the interstate meet, but failed to emulate his recent success at the Olympic stage.