Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Neeraj Chopra suffers from high fever

IANS
Published: August 14, 2021 03:11 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra in action at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photo: Reuters
Topic | Other Sports

New Delhi: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is suffering from high fever for the past two days. He even didn't attend the felicitation function organised by the Haryana government on Friday. Following doctor's advice, his COVID-19 test was done. The report came negative.

Speaking to IANS, a person close to the star javelin thrower said the athlete is recovering now.

"His temperature was 103(°F) till yesterday. But he is getting better now. His (Covid) report also came negative. Doctor has advised him rest. He had a hectic schedule and that is the reason he fell ill," the person said.

Neeraj won India's first medal from track and field events in the Olympics last Saturday.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.