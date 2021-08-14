Neeraj Chopra suffers from high fever

New Delhi: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is suffering from high fever for the past two days. He even didn't attend the felicitation function organised by the Haryana government on Friday. Following doctor's advice, his COVID-19 test was done. The report came negative.



Speaking to IANS, a person close to the star javelin thrower said the athlete is recovering now.

"His temperature was 103(°F) till yesterday. But he is getting better now. His (Covid) report also came negative. Doctor has advised him rest. He had a hectic schedule and that is the reason he fell ill," the person said.

Neeraj won India's first medal from track and field events in the Olympics last Saturday.