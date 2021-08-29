Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in high jump

PTI
Published: August 29, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Nishad Kumar
Nishad Kumar. Photo: Twitter/SAI Media
Topic | Other Sports

Tokyo: India's Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event in the Tokyo Paralympics with an Asian record effort here on Sunday.

Kumar cleared 2.06m to win the silver and set an Asian record. American Dallas Wise was also awarded a silver as he and Kumar cleared the same height of 2.06m.

Another American, Roderick Townsend won the gold with a world record jump of 2.15m.

This was India's second medal of the Games after Bhavinaben Patel won a silver in women's singles table tennis class 4 event on Sunday. 

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.