Paralympics: Shuttler Krishna Nagar wins gold

Tokyo: Krishna Nagar secured a second gold medal in badminton after Suhas Yathiraj claimed a silver as it turned out to be a Super Sunday for the Indian badminton contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics here.



The 22-year-old Nagar, seeded second, defeated Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 in the men's singles SH6 class final to continue his unbeaten run at the Games and join compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the gold medal winning list.



Bhagat had claimed India's first gold in badminton in SL3 class on Saturday.



"This is a dream come true. I want to thank my father, mother, uncle, auntie, God, my coaches," said Nagar after winning India's fifth gold at the Games.



Suhas ended his campaign with a silver after going down fighting to top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the men's singles SL4 class final.



Bhagat and Palak Kohli lost 21-23 19-21 in mixed doubles Sl3-SU5 class bronze medal play-off.



Nagar, who has a short stature impairment, picked up the sport after being encouraged by his cousin.



However, he started playing the sport seriously only four years back and ended up winning a bronze at Para Asian Games before claiming a bronze and silver at 2019 World Championships in singles and doubles respectively.



The world No. 2 also won a silver in Brazil and two gold medals in singles and doubles in Peru last year. He also claimed two gold medals at the Dubai Para Badminton International in April this year.



Nagar, who last played Chu Man Kai in the Thailand para badminton two years ago, came into the match with a 2-1 head-to-head advantage.



It turned out to be a pulsating contest as the duo fought tooth and nail but the Indian held his nerve to come up trumps in the end.



The duo played short rallies initially and Nagar managed to lead 4-2 and 8-6 before Chu Man clawed back and led 11-9 at the break after the Indian hit wide.



Chu Man continued in the same vein and soon opened up a 16-11 lead. But Nagar tightened his net play and covered the court well to draw parity at 16-16 before winning another rally with a backhand return.



Another backhand flick gave him three game points and he sealed it when his rival went to net.



Chu Man recovered to lead 11-7 in the second game after an initial close battle. The Thai player stayed ahead and eventually unleashed a smash to take the match to the decider.



Nagar got his act together in the decider, cruising to 5-1 lead before moving to 7-2 with Chu Man struggling with his finishing.



The Indian led 11-7 with a looping forehand return before moving to 13-8 after resumption. However, errors crept in his game, allowing Chu Man to level at 13-13.



Nagar stepped up his game in the final stages and unleashed a series of smashes.



He grabbed four match points with another superb return, squandered one before rushing into the arms of coach Gaurav Khanna in celebration after his rival went wide again.