Sreejesh calls on Pinarayi Vijayan

IANS
Published: September 28, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Sreejesh visits CM
Sreejesh shows the CM the Olympic medal. Photo: IANS
Topic | Other Sports

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian hockey star and goalkeeper P R Sreejesh called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Tuesday.

Sreejesh played a big role in India winning the bronze medal at last month's Tokyo Olympics.

"On Tuesday morning, Sreejesh came to my office and I was extremely delighted to meet him. He has been keeping the Indian flag flying high in hockey. We shared a few moments together and I wished him more laurels," wrote Vijayan in his Facebook post, soon after Sreejesh visited him.


Sreejesh showed Vijayan the Olympic medal, which he took in his hand and observed closely.

Sreejesh is a former captain of the national side and is presently employed as Chief Sports Organiser with the Kerala Education Department and has been now promoted to the rank of director and he assumed office, here. 

The 33-year-old plays for Uttar Pradesh Wizards in the Hockey Indian League and in 2017 the country honoured him with a Padma Shri.

