French Open: Lakshya Sen enters third round

PTI
Published: October 28, 2021 09:52 PM IST
Shuttler Lakshya Sen
Lakshya Sen. File photo: IANS
Topic | Other Sports

Paris: India's Lakshya Sen sailed into third round of the French Open badminton men's singles event with a comfortable win over Singapore's Loh Kean Yew here on Thursday.

Sen won his second round match 21-17, 21-13 in 40 minutes.

But it was curtains for the mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy as they lost their round of 16 match.

The Indians lost to Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-15, 17-21, 19-21.

The Indians dominated the first game but the Indonesian opponents came back strongly to claim the next two games and the match in their favour.

In another men's singles match, Sameer Verma retired hurt against Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito at the end of the second game when the scoreline read 16-21, 21-12.

