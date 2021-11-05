HYLO Open: Srikanth battles into semifinals

Saarbrucken (Germany): Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth showed great determination to outwit NG Ka Long Angus in a hard-fought match and enter the semifinals of the HYLO Open Super 500 badminton here on Friday.



The sixth seed Srikanth edged out the the higher ranked Hong Kong shuttler 21-11, 12-21, 21-19 in a men's singles quarterfinal that lasted one hour and four minutes.



Srikanth, ranked 15, hardly broke a sweat in the first game, taking a 1-0 lead.



However, he lost momentum in the second game as the world No. 9 Angus levelled the proceedings.



Both players dominated a game each but the decider was fought on an even keel.



In the end, Srikanth had five match points to seal the deal but the former world No. 1 squandered four before scoring a narrow win.



With the win Srikanth levelled the head to head record against Angus. Both shuttlers now have three wins each against each other.



Srikanth will take on Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the semifinals.