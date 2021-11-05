Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

HYLO Open: Lakshya Sen stuns Wang Tzu Wei, seals quarterfinal spot

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 05, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Lakshya Sen
Lakshya Sen. File photo: IANS
Topic | Other Sports

Saarbrucken, Germany: India’s Lakshya Sen stunned fourth seed Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei in straight games to enter the quarterfinals of the Hylo Open Super 500 badminton here on Thursday.

Kidambi Srikanth also progressed to the quarterfinals after earning a hard-fought  21-9, 19-21, 21-10 victory over Korea’s Dong Keun Lee. 

Sen scored a 21-17, 21-15 victory to set up a clash with Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.

RELATED ARTICLES

Srikanth will meet third seed Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus for a place in the semifinals.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.