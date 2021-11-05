HYLO Open: Lakshya Sen stuns Wang Tzu Wei, seals quarterfinal spot

Saarbrucken, Germany: India’s Lakshya Sen stunned fourth seed Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei in straight games to enter the quarterfinals of the Hylo Open Super 500 badminton here on Thursday.

Kidambi Srikanth also progressed to the quarterfinals after earning a hard-fought 21-9, 19-21, 21-10 victory over Korea’s Dong Keun Lee.

Sen scored a 21-17, 21-15 victory to set up a clash with Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.

Srikanth will meet third seed Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus for a place in the semifinals.