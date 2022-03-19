India's Lakshya Sen enters final of All England Open Badminton Championships

India's Lakshya Sen entered the final of All England badminton championships beating Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the semifinals in Birmingham on Saturday.

He has become the fifth Indian shuttler to the reach the All England final after winning 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 in a thrilling encounter.

What have we just witnessed 🤯



Lakshya Sen is through to the YONEX All England final after beating Lee Zii Jia.



AMAZING! #YAE22 pic.twitter.com/EiKKPzQrB7 — 🏆 Yonex All England Badminton Championships 🏆 (@YonexAllEngland) March 19, 2022

The 20-year-old from Almora is a bronze medallist at the World Championships, who in January, had won his maiden Super 500 title at India Open.

He was runner-up at the German Open last week.

Sen had stunned World No 3 and two-time medallist at World Championships Anders Antonsen of Denmark 21-16 21-18 on Thursday to advance.

(to be updated)