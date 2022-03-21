Duplantis, Rojas shatter own world records

Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke his own men's pole vault world record on Sunday, jumping 6.20 metres at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

The 22-year-old Olympic champion improved on his own previous landmark performance, set in the same Belgrade venue earlier this month, by one centimetre.

Brazil's Thiago Braz took silver with a jump of 5.95 metres, while American Christopher Nilsen claimed bronze with 5.90 metres.

After the pair fell, Duplantis, who had already cleared 6.05 metres, had a free run at the 6.20 mark, failing twice before landing the record on his third and final attempt.

Duplantis now owns the four highest marks in the discipline. He broke Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie's 6.16m world mark with a clearance of 6.17 in February, 2020, and then eclipsed that record a week later by another centimetre.

He then set a mark of 6.19 on March 7.

The Swede won the Olympic men's pole vault gold medal in August last year with a leap of 6.02 metres.

The Olympic and 2018 European pole vault champion will now be eager to complete his set of gold medals at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July.

Yulimar Rojas set a new world record with a leap of 15.74m. Photo: AFP/Pedja Milosavljevic

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas bettered her own women's triple jump world record with a leap of 15.74 metres to win gold.

The Olympic champion beat her previous outright best of 15.67 metres set at the Tokyo Games last year, as well as her indoor record of 15.43 metres, set in 2020.

Rojas jumped over 15 metres four times in the final, landing the record on her sixth and final attempt.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine won silver with 14.74 metres, a personal best. The bronze went to Jamaica's Kimberly Williams with 14.62 metres.

Rojas, 26, has been a dominant force in the discipline since the 2016 Olympics, where she won silver, before winning the outdoor world title a year later and repeating the feat in Doha in 2019.

On Sunday, she won her third straight world indoor triple jump gold, adding to successes in Portland in 2016 and Birmingham in 2018.

