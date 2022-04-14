Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Allyson Felix to retire at the end of season

Reuters
Published: April 14, 2022 11:48 AM IST
Allyson Felix
Allyson Felix reacts after winning the 4x400m relay gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. File photo: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson
Topic | Other Sports

Seven-time Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix said on Wednesday that she would run one final track season, months after competing in her fifth Games.

The most decorated American track and field Olympian picked up bronze in the 400 metres and gold in the 4x400 metres relay in Tokyo last year, having already confirmed that it would be her final Games.

In an Instagram post, she said that she would say goodbye to the sport "with one last run".

RELATED ARTICLES

"This season isn’t about the time on the clock, it’s simply about joy. If you see me on the track this year I hope to share a moment, a memory and my appreciation with you," said Felix, 36, who is expected to run the Penn Relays later this month.

The 13-time World Champion became an advocate for working mothers after giving birth to her daughter, Camryn, via an emergency C-section in 2018.

In an opinion piece for the New York Times, she said she faced pay cuts from sponsors including Nike after having her child and competed in Tokyo wearing shoes from her own "Saysh" line.

"This season I’m running for women," said Felix. "I’m running for a better future for my daughter. I’m running for you."

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.