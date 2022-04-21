Johan Eapen, the Malayali boy conquering South African chess

Seven-year-old Johan Eapen has been creating ripples in South African chess with back-to-back victories in competitions organised by Chess South Africa.

He recently bagged the first prize in the under-eight category of the South African Online National Chess Championship. He also won second place in the South African Over-the-Board National Chess Championship.



Residing in Johannesburg, Johan is the son of Premod Eapen of Kallarackal house, Kuttoor in Thiruvalla, and Regila Ninan of Chirathalattu House, Changanacherry.



The online nationals was organised across three stages with 14 kids, including a final knockout round. In the over-the-board tournament, Johan played 11 rounds, of which he won 10.



He learned to play chess at the age of four by watching his dad and elder brother Ethan. He soon started competing in various tournaments.

Last year, he came third in the South African Online Nationals' under-eight category.

Johan idolises Virat Kohli

Though Johan enjoys playing chess, his passion is cricket and his idol is Virat Kohli.

He is currently preparing to represent South Africa in upcoming international tournaments, including the World Cadet Rapid and Blitz in Greece and African Youth Chess Championship in Zambia.