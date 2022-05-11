All-Kerala sub-junior ranking badminton: Ernakulam's Drisya, Bjorn emerge U-15 champions

Drisya Vijesh and Bjorn Jaison of Ernakulam emerged winners in the U-15 girls and boys singles categories respectively of the All-Kerala sub-junior ranking badminton tournament at Kolenchery on Wednesday.

On the final day of the tournament that was held at the St Peter's School Sports Centre, Hitha Maria Jose of Ernakulam and Adam Jeslin of Kozhikode finished first in the U-13 girls and boys singles categories respectively.

Hitha and Jeslin also claimed the doubles titles. In the U-13 boys doubles final Muhammed Nazmi of Wayanad was Jeslin's partner while Hitha's teammate in the U-13 girls doubles final was Thiruvananthapuram girl Aagamya Rajeshri Jayan.

Results:

U-11 girls singles final: Alexia Elsa Alexander (Pathanamthitta) bt Afreen Qathun (Wayanad) 21-10 21-14

U-11 boys singles final: Omkar R K (Thiruvananthapuram) bt Siva Shine (Ernakulam) 21-13 22-20

U-11 boys doubles final: Kashinath C & Omkar R. K. (Thiruvananthapuram) bt Atharv Rajesh K (Kannur) & Vivaan Deepu (Kollam) 21-18 24-26 25-23

U-13 girls singles final: Hitha Maria Jose (Ernakulam) bt Aagamya Rajeshri Jayan (Thiruvananthapuram) 21-14 21-16

U-13 boys singles final: Adam Jeslin (Kozhikode) bt Kesav Krishna M (Alappuzha) 21-11 21-6

U-13 girls doubles final: Aagamya Rajeshri Jayan (Thiruvananthapuram) & Hitha Maria Jose (Ernakulam) bt Shivani Sivakumar (Alappuzha) & Shreya Maria Mathew (Kottayam) 21-6 21-6

U-13 boys doubles final: Adam Jeslin (Kozhikode) & Muhammed Nazmi (Wayanad) bt Mohammed Hashir S & Vasudev Satheesh S K (Thiruvananthapuram) 21-17 21-12

U-15 girls singles final: Drisya Vijesh (Ernakulam) bt Aparna Sajeev (Thrissur) 21-18 21-18

U-15 boys singles final: Bjorn Jaison (Ernakulam) bt Dharmik Sreekumar (Ernakulam) 21-14 21-17

U-15 girls doubles final: Eliza Drona M K (Kannur) & Shimiyon S (Thiruvananthapuram) bt Drisya Vijesh & Hitha Maria Jose (Ernakulam) 18-21 21-17 21-15

U-15 boys doubles final: Aathish Sreenivas P V (Kozhikode) & Bjorn Jaison (Ernakulam) bt Ayush Binoj (Pathanamthitta) & Chase Sijo (Kottayam) 21-13 21-13

U-15 mixed doubles final: Aathish Sreenivas PV (Kozhikode) & Aparna Sajeev (Thrissur) bt Adithya Vijay & Gowri Nandana Biju (Alappuzha) 21-10 21-7