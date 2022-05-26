Batra says he's still IOA president after HI post is struck down by Delhi HC

Mumbai: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra has rejected the contention that he becomes ineligible to hold his post in IOA because of his elevation as "life president" of Hockey India was struck down by the Delhi High Court.



Batra rejcted reports that he is no longer the IOA president because of the HC order in a case against Hockey India filed by Aslam Sher Khan, a member of the 1975 World Cup-winning Indian hockey team.



Rejecting the claim that he had contested the post of president of IOA or the president of the international hockey federation (FIH) by virtue of being life president of Hockey India, Batra said that he will "continue to serve the IOA as president till such time as new elections are held".



Batra termed reports of his being removed as president of IOA as untrue.



"I have today morning (26 May 2022) read news articles that I am not anymore the president of Indian Olympic Association and one newspaper says that Mr. Anil Khanna will now be officiating president and another newspaper says that Mr. R.K Anand or Mr. Anil Khanna will be the officiating President of IOA till the elections of IOA are held. These reports are untrue and do not accurately represent either the facts or the judgment of the Hon'ble Delhi High Court," Batra said in a statement addressed to IOA members and issued through WhatsApp.



"I did not contest the election for either President FIH or President IOA by virtue of holding any post that was struck down by the Order of the Hon'ble High Court. I currently continue to serve the IOA as President, till such time new elections are held," he said.



Batra reiterated that he will not contest for the post of IOA president in the next election, whenever it is held. He also termed as 'misreporting' claims that he has resigned as president of IOA.



"As stated yesterday and I once again reiterate that I am not going to contest elections for president IOA in upcoming elections and will hand over the baton to the new incumbent. I have not resigned as president of IOA, as has been misreported in some sections of the media," said Batra in his statement.