India's major medal hopes at CWG 2022

New Delhi: Will the Indian team cross the 100-medal mark at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) this time? The answer most likely will be no.

After 2010 when India, taking advantage of being at home (New Delhi), achieved the 100-medal mark, there may have been an improvement in individual performances of many athletes, but collectively the performance of the Indian contingent has not touched the height that was expected after the New Delhi CWG.

In Glasgow 2014, India bagged 64 medals and achieved fifth rank with 15 gold, 30 silver and 19 bronze. In the last edition of the Games held in Gold Coast, Australia, in 2018, India secured third position with a total of 66 medals which included 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze.

In Birmingham, 215 Indians have qualified for the quadrennial event. The Commonwealth Games Federation has already removed the shooting events, one of the most medal-winning prospects for India; hence medal tally might not be more than that of the last edition.

Here is a list of players that could be prospective medal winners in the Birmingham CWG, scheduled to start on July 28 (Thursday).

Athletics

Without a doubt, star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be India's best bet to win a gold medal. He has been performing well throughout this year and registered a new national record on two different occasions. Chopra would also look to cross the coveted 90m-mark.

Neeraj Chopra has been in fine from. File photo: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

India have named a 37-member athletics squad, including Chopra, Dutee Chand and Hima Das. However, shot putter Tajinderpal Singh had to drop out after he picked up an injury. The 11th hour entry for Tejaswin Shankar can boost India's chance in the high jump.

Badminton

India have a great chance of winning at least four gold medals. Two-time Olympics medallist was in lethal form at the Singapore Open en route to winning the title.

Apart from Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth as wells as the doubles pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are in great form.

Boxing

Nikhat Zareen, the reigning world champion, will lead the strong boxing contingent from the front. The Telangana pugilist could well become the next big superstar from India. She will be competing in the 50kg category.

Along with Nikhat, World Championships silver medalist Amit Panghal, Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, Asian Championship gold medal winner Sanjeet Kumar are gold medal prospects for India, while Shiva Thapa and Mohammad Hussamuddin could also pull off a surprise or two.

Table tennis

In the last edition, the men's team, women's team and Manika Batra in women's singles created history by winning a gold medal each.

India once again have the best chance at winning both men's and women's team gold. Batra in women's singles and G Sathiyan or Sharath Kamal in men's singles can also win individual gold.

Weightlifting

Led by Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, weightlifters are also in the fray for gold rush. Gold medal winner at the 2021 World Championships Bindyarani Devi and World Championships ninth ranked Gururaja Poojary can also make it big. Punam Yadav, a gold winner from CWG 2018 in the 76 kg category, is another gold medal prospect this time.

Wrestling

Tokyo Olympics medal winners Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Poonia are major gold medal hopes for India. However, Deepak Punia, Vinesh Phogat alongside Olympic bronze medallists from Rio Games Sakshi Malik and 2021 Asian Championships gold medallist Divya Kakran are also prominent medal hopes.

Where else can India look for some prized metal? Definitely in women's cricket, hockey and squash.