CWG 2022 India's schedule: Hima Das in 200m semis today

Birmingham: Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the eight day on Friday. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)
Athletics and Para Athletics
Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji - 3.06 PM
Women's Long Jump qualifying round - Group A: Ancy Edapilly - 4.10 PM
Women's 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das - 12.53 AM on Saturday
Men's 4x400m relay round 1: 4.19 PM
Badminton (starts at 3:30 pm)
Women's doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand
Men's doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty
Women's singles round of 16: PV Sindhu
Women's singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap
Men's Singles round of 16: Kidambi Srikanths
Lawn Bowls
Women's Pair Quarter-finals: India versus England - 1 PM
Squash
Men's doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh - 5.15 PM
Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal - 12 AM (Saturday)
Table Tennis
Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 2 PM
Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja - 2 PM
Women's singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula - 3.15 PM
Women's singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison - 3.15 PM
Hockey
Women's Semifinal: India versus Australia - 10.30 PM.
Wrestling (starts at 3:30 pm)
Men's Freestyle 125kg: Mohit Grewal
Men's Freestyle 65kg: Bajrang Punia
Men's Freestyle 86kg: Deepak Punia
Women's Freestyle 57kg: Anshu Malik
Women's Freestyle 68kg: Divya Kakran
Women's Freestyle 62kg: Sakshi Malik