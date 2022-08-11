Malayalam
PT Usha's fierce rival Lydia de Vega dies of cancer

Onmanorama staff
Published: August 11, 2022 02:52 PM IST
Lydia de Vega (left) and P T Usha (right). Photo: @ptushaofficial/Manorama News
Topic | Sports

Manila: Philippine sports legend Lydia de Vega, who is among the most decorated athletes of the country winning many gold medals at the Asian Games, Southeast Asian Games and Asian Athletics Championship, is no more.

She succumbed to cancer at the age of 57 on Wednesday.
Many international athletes have paid tributes to her, including P T Usha. Usha wrote on her page, “Deeply saddened on losing my atheletics counterpart, a fierce competitor and good friend Lydia de Vega yesterday. She lost her life race to breast cancer but will always be remembered as a champion of life. My deepest condolences to her family!”

They were fierce rivals in international meets in the 80s, including the 1986 Seoul Asian Games.

Lydia was reportedly working as a coach in Singapore after retirement.

