PT Usha's fierce rival Lydia de Vega dies of cancer

Manila: Philippine sports legend Lydia de Vega, who is among the most decorated athletes of the country winning many gold medals at the Asian Games, Southeast Asian Games and Asian Athletics Championship, is no more.

Deeply saddened on losing my athletics counterpart, a fierce competitor and good friend Lydia de Vega yesterday. She lost her life race to breast cancer but will always be remembered as a champion of life. My deepest condolences to her family! pic.twitter.com/RoyHdBEZH5 — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 11, 2022

She succumbed to cancer at the age of 57 on Wednesday.

Many international athletes have paid tributes to her, including P T Usha.

They were fierce rivals in international meets in the 80s, including the 1986 Seoul Asian Games.

Lydia was reportedly working as a coach in Singapore after retirement.