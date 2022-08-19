VD Satheesan urges CM Pinarayi to announce cash prize for CWG medallists

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader V D Satheesan on Friday wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to announce a cash prize for athletes from the state who won medals in the recently-concluded Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Satheesan pointed out that five athletes from the state were among those who made the country proud by winning medals in the quadrennial event.

Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker won gold and silver respectively in triple jump while M Sreeshankar clinched a silver in long jump. Goalkeeper P R Sreejesh was part of the hockey team which won a sliver, while shuttler Treesa Jolly garnered a silver and bronze.

Satheesan pointed out that though Vijayan had congratulated the winners on their achievement, the LDF government was yet to announce cash prizes for them.

"The other states have already announced prize money for the medal winners," Satheesan said and requested the CM to follow suit.

(With inputs from PTI)