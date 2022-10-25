French Open badminton: Rankireddy-Chirag enter pre-quarters

Paris: Commonwealth Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty rallied to beat France's Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov to enter the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals of the French Open Super 750 tournament here on Tuesday.

The Indian duo lost the first game 19-21, but recovered strongly to win the next two 21-9 21-13 in their round of 32 match.

However, Birmingham Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out of the tournament after losing in straight games in their opening women's doubles match.

Treesa and Gayatri put up a gallant fight before losing 21-23 20-22 to sixth seeded Thai pair of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.

In the mixed doubles, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also couldn't cross the first round, losing 13-21 16-21 to Japan's Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya.

After two reverses, world number 8 Rankireddy and Chirag ended the day on a positive note for India.