H S Prannoy's poor form in recent years continued with a second-round exit in the Kumamoto Masters Japan badminton on Thursday.

Prannoy lost 18-21, 15-21 to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke to bow out, while compatriot Lakshya Sen progressed to the quarterfinals with a 21-13, 21-11 win over Singapore's Jia Heng Jason Teh.

Thiruvananthapuram native Prannoy has struggled since the Olympics, to which he went after a bout of chikungunya, and made an early exit.

The 33-year-old crashed out in the first round of the Korea Open in September. The singles ace won the 2023 Malaysia Masters title and is a former runner-up at the Australian Open.

Sen will face former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the quarterfinals to keep Indian hopes alive in Kumamoto.

