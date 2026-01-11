Kerala did it once again, underlining their dominance in women's volleyball. In the final of the 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship held in Varanasi, Kerala defeated Railways in a thrilling five-setter, 22–25, 25–20, 25–15, 22–25, 15–8, to clinch the title.

This victory marks Kerala's sixth title in the last seven editions, firmly establishing them as the undisputed powerhouse of women's volleyball in the country. Last season, Kerala lost to Tamil Nadu in the final.

But it was far from a one-way affair as the Railways pushed Kerala, coached by Sadanandan C S, to the wire.

The opening set was marred by a flurry of service errors from both sides, a clear sign that the pressure of the final was telling. Railways opened the scoring, and the teams then went neck and neck until 6-all. From there, Railways pulled away, stretching the lead to 11–7.

Kerala called for a timeout, and the break worked in their favour. Ann V Jacob and Anna Mathew began to find gaps in the Railways defence, helping Kerala draw level and then edge ahead. But the momentum did not last long. A fresh round of service errors crept in, including Anna sending one into the net, and both teams continued to trade points largely off each other's mistakes.

With the scores locked at 22-all, Railways held their nerve. They won two quick points to take a crucial lead, and a superb serve sealed the first set in their favour.

However, in the second set, Kerala mounted a strong comeback. Cutting down on unforced errors, they made the most of Railways' misses to build their score steadily. Once they went ahead, Kerala held firm and never allowed Railways to seize the momentum.

Precise spikes from Anna, Ann and Anagha kept the scoreboard moving in Kerala's favour. Backed by a solid all-round team effort, Kerala opened up a five-point cushion and closed out the set, 25–20.

Both teams were keen to take control in the third set. Railways made the most of Kerala's sluggish start, racing to a 3–0 lead and then stretching it to 7–2, helped by their Malayali captain Angel Joseph, whose deft touches into the Kerala court earned a series of points. Kerala called for a timeout, and the tactical change paid immediate dividends.

With sharp receptions from Sivapriya Govind and accurate spikes by Anagha and Ann, Kerala drew level. They then surged ahead and never looked back. Anagha, Ann and Anna finished off the chances created by their teammates, rattling the Railways defence. Playing with far fewer errors, Kerala wrapped up the set comfortably, 25–15.

Kerala, however, were on the back foot in the fourth set. Shaaline and Juhi Shaw kept the pressure on for Railways, and at one stage Kerala trailed by seven points at 17–10. But Kerala showed great resilience and staged a spirited fightback. Skipper Anusree led from the front as they closed the gap to 23–22.

Just when Kerala seemed poised to turn it around, Kavia found a crucial gap in the Kerala court to give Railways the decisive points. Railways took the fourth set 25–22.

In the final and decisive set, Kerala left no room for Railways to fight back, asserting their authority right from the start. After Railways drew level at 3–3 in the early exchanges, Kerala stepped up the tempo and went on a strong scoring run.

Maintaining tight defence and clinical finishing, Kerala pulled away steadily and eventually sealed the championship with a commanding 15–8 win.