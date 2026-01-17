The Sports Authority of India (SAI) will conduct selection trials for boys at its Kozhikode centre to identify and nurture talent in athletics and volleyball. The trials will be held on January 24 at St Joseph's College, Devagiri, Kozhikode.

For athletics, boys born between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2011, are eligible to participate. In addition, those who have taken part in national or state-level competitions and medal winners at the district level are also eligible.

For volleyball, boys born after January 1, 2009, can take part in the trials. Those who are over 190 cm in height are also eligible.

Interested candidates must bring both the original and a copy of their birth certificate, Aadhaar card, sports achievement certificates (if any), two passport-size photographs, and a medical fitness certificate. All participants should report at the venue before 9 am on the day of the trials.

The SAI centre in Kozhikode is known for producing several top athletes, including former Indian volleyball captain Tom Joseph.

For more information, please contact 9673795713, 9633711877 (Athletics), 8921533810 (Volleyball), 04952720130 (Office), or email saikozhikkode@gmail.com.