India's top-rated chess player Koneru Humpy pulled out of the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament set to begin at Pegeia in Cyprus on March 28.

Last week, GM Humpy said she was considering withdrawing from the coveted event due to the ongoing Middle East crisis. The Candidates Tournament, held separately for men and women, brings together an elite list of GMs to decide the challengers for the reigning World Chess Champions.

On Sunday night, Humpy confirmed her decision as FIDE refused to change the venue even as Cyprus was targeted by drones in retaliatory strikes to the US-Israeli attack on Iran. The island nation of Cyprus is about 150 km from Lebanon, from where Iran-backed Hezbollah operate.

“After deep reflection, I have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament,” Humpy posted on X.

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“No event, no matter how important, can come before personal safety and well-being. Despite the assurances provided, I do not feel fully secure under the current circumstances. This is a painful but necessary decision, and I stand by it.”

GM Humpy won the World Rapid Chess titles in 2019 and 2024 but has yet to win the classical world title, though she came close in 2011, finishing second to Hou Yifan of China. She was one of the eight participants in the Candidates Tournament, also featuring two other Indians, namely GMs Divya Deshmukh and Vaishali R.

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The men's section of the Candidates Tournament features R Praggnanandhaa of India. The winner of the eight-player event will face World Champion D Gukesh in the title match, most likely in December.