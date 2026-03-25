Kerala's Providence Girls' Higher Secondary School finished as runners-up in the prestigious ACG Junior NBA 3 v 3 National Tournament held in Delhi.

Kozhikode side Providence, the only finalists from Kerala, lost a close contest (10-13) to Sacred Heart Sr Secondary School, Ludhiana, in the Under-14 girls' final.

Delhi's Nehru World School clinched the Under-14 boys' title, defeating Prayagraj's Maharana Pratap International School.

In an all-star championship held on the sidelines, a team from Delhi won the U-14 boys' title, defeating Bengaluru, 21-9, while Bengaluru claimed the U-14 girls' title with a narrow, 13-12, win over Chennai.

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The six-day national finals was held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Arena in the capital, with the participants selected from zonal tournaments held in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Indore, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Prayagraj, Udaipur and Kochi.

According to the organisers, about 8,000 students from more than 900 schools participated in the tournament leading up to the finals in Delhi.