Malayali stars Pranav Prince and Sreekala R are part of the Indian team for the FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup 2026 to be held in Kallang, Singapore, from April 1 to 5.

Singapore is set to host the event for the fifth consecutive year, with 24 teams competing in the men’s category and 22 in the women’s section.

Pranav represents Indian Bank in Chennai, while Sreekala is a member of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The other members of the Indian team are Kushal Singh, Aravind Muthukrishnan and Harsh Dagar (men) and Pushpa Senthilkumar, Sanjana Ramesh and Dharshini T (women).

In the men’s category, India are in the Qualifying Draw Group D alongside Kazakhstan, Bahrain and Hong Kong. India’s first game in the men’s category is against Kazakhstan on April 1.

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The Indian women’s team are in Group B alongside Malaysia and Turkmenistan, and will open their campaign against Malaysia on April 2.