Round two of the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament in Cyprus on Monday witnessed draws on all eight boards across the open and women's categories.

R Praggnanandhaa, who is the only Indian in the open category, drew with Wei Yi of China to take his tally to 1.5 points. Pragg won the opening round against Anish Giri. Pragg stays in the lead, with Fabiano Caruana of the US and Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan.

In the women's category, the two Indians in the fray, Divya Deshmukh and R Vaishali, clashed in round two. The women's category has witnessed draws on all boards in both rounds, meaning all eight participants are on a point each.

In the third round games on Tuesday, Vaishali will play Anna Muzychuk, while Divya faces Aleksandra Goryachkina. Pragg will face Sindarov.

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The Candidates tournament is an eight-player, 14-round event held to determine the challengers for the classical world champions. Ju Wenjun and D Gukesh are the reigning women's and men's world champions respectively.