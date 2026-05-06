India's D Gukesh scored a statement win over Javokhir Sindarov in their first meeting since the Uzbek star emerged as the challenger for his World Chess Championship title.

Gukesh defeated Sindarov in a sixth-round clash in the rapid segment of the Grand Chess Tour: Super Rapid & Blitz Poland 2026 in Warsaw on Wednesday.

Sindarov played white and unleashed an early attack on Gukesh's King side. But he took an adventurous route by sacrificing a knight for two pawns. Even though the ambitious move opened plenty of attacking chances for Sindarov, Gukesh maintained an edge with accurate responses, securing a resignation after 52 moves.

Such was the significance of the win that Gukesh, who almost always keeps his emotions under wraps, broke character with a fist-pumping action after Sindarov offered his handshake of surrender.

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Though the world championship match will be held in the classical format, a win over his opponent, regardless of the format, immediately after the Candidates Tournament should give Gukesh a huge boost.

Last month, Sindarov won the Candidates Tournament to become the challenger in the next World Championship match. The 20-year-old won the title in Cyprus with a round to spare.

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The dates and venue for the World Championship are yet to be announced. FIDE recently invited bids to host the event.