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Kozhikode and Thrissur retained their titles in the Kerala state youth basketball championship held at Kanhangad in Kasaragod.

In the girls’ final, Kozhikode crushed Alappuzha, 84-41, with Akshara K scoring a game-high 31 points.

Thrissur boys team pose with officials at the 42nd Kerala State Youth Basketball Championship at Kanhangad in Kasaragod.
Thrissur boys team pose with officials at the 42nd Kerala State Youth Basketball Championship at Kanhangad in Kasaragod.

In the boys’ title match, Thrissur edged Thiruvananthapuram,119-112, in a double-overtime thriller. Abhinad Rajesh scored an impressive 44 points to help Thrissur triumph, while Joel Jose made 32 for the team from the capital city.

Thiruvananthapuram edged Kollam, 69-68 to take bronze in the girls’ category, while Kottayam defeated Alappuzha, 88-73 to finish third in the boys’ event.

Results (final): Girls: Kozhikode 84 (Akshara K 31,Theertha Praveen 14, Anna Marium Ratheesh 12) bt Alappuzha 41 (Subhadra Jayakumar 14); Boys: Thrissur 119 (Abhinad Rajesh 44, Abhinav N R 31, Savio Jose 17, Alan Antony10) bt Thiruvananthapuram 112 (Joel Jose 32, Niranjan Suja Renjith 21, Aldrin Anto 12)

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