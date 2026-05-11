Kozhikode and Thrissur retained their titles in the Kerala state youth basketball championship held at Kanhangad in Kasaragod.

In the girls’ final, Kozhikode crushed Alappuzha, 84-41, with Akshara K scoring a game-high 31 points.

Thrissur boys team pose with officials at the 42nd Kerala State Youth Basketball Championship at Kanhangad in Kasaragod.

In the boys’ title match, Thrissur edged Thiruvananthapuram,119-112, in a double-overtime thriller. Abhinad Rajesh scored an impressive 44 points to help Thrissur triumph, while Joel Jose made 32 for the team from the capital city.

Thiruvananthapuram edged Kollam, 69-68 to take bronze in the girls’ category, while Kottayam defeated Alappuzha, 88-73 to finish third in the boys’ event.

Results (final): Girls: Kozhikode 84 (Akshara K 31,Theertha Praveen 14, Anna Marium Ratheesh 12) bt Alappuzha 41 (Subhadra Jayakumar 14); Boys: Thrissur 119 (Abhinad Rajesh 44, Abhinav N R 31, Savio Jose 17, Alan Antony10) bt Thiruvananthapuram 112 (Joel Jose 32, Niranjan Suja Renjith 21, Aldrin Anto 12)