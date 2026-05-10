Kerala Blasters are sprinting toward the finish line of the Indian Super League (ISL) season. The yellow brigade posted a thumping 3-1 win over Mohammedan Sporting at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on Sunday to stretch their unbeaten run to five matches.

After managing just a point from the first six matches to be stuck in the relegation zone, the Blasters have won four and drawn once in the last five outings -- four of which were played at home -- under interim head coach Ashley Westwood.

The visitors took a surprise lead in the 42nd minute through Roy Mahitosh. The Blasters hit back almost immediately, with Argentine star Franchu calmly passing into the net, a delightful through ball from Kevin Yoke in the 44th minute.

Westwood's side dominated possession and came close to scoring on a handful of occasions before going behind. But since equalising, they appeared determined to deny the Kolkata side any chance of a recovery.

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Substitute Sreekuttan M S got his first of the season in the 74th minute after Victor Bertomeu (59) became the beneficiary of another Yoke assist. French winger, Yoke, was outstanding on the left flank but was unlucky to miss out on a goal as his first-half header was saved by Padam Chhetri.

Mohammedan goalkeeper Chhetri made several notable saves, notably denying Fallou Ndiaye and Franchu in the first half. The visitors were reduced to ten men in the 88th minute, with Amarjit getting a second yellow card for fouling substitute Ebindas.

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The Blasters will wrap up their season with a home match against FC Goa on May 17. Though the three-time ISL finalists are far from the top of the table, currently shared by the Kolkata giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, they can still finish on high. The Blasters have 14 points from 12 rounds.