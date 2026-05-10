Kochi: In a major embarrassment for the Kerala Police, a Grade Sub-Inspector attached to the Elamakkara police station under Kochi City police has been booked in two separate criminal cases involving allegations of sexual harassment, intimidation, and attempted extortion of ₹1.5 lakh by misusing a narcotics investigation.

The accused officer, identified as Mujeeb H, who was serving at the Elamakkara Police Station, is currently absconding after cases were formally registered against him. Police sources said disciplinary proceedings, including suspension, are expected soon.

According to senior police officials, both incidents took place in September 2025, when the accused was a part of the investigation team into a drug seizure case registered at Elamakkara police station. The first case was registered based on a complaint filed by a young woman from Kollam district, whose phone number was found in the call list of one of the accused in the narcotic case. According to the police, the accused officer allegedly obtained her phone number and later began repeatedly calling the woman and allegedly pressured her to submit to his sexual advances. When she rejected his demands, he allegedly threatened to implicate her in the narcotics case under the NDPS Act. Following this, the woman filed a complaint with the SHO of the Elamakkara police station.

In the second case, the officer has been accused of attempting to extort ₹1.5 lakh from a doctor, native of Pathanamthitta, by exploiting the same narcotics case investigation.

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According to the FIR, the alleged offences took place between September 28 and October 16, 2025.

The police said the officer used the same modus to intimidate the doctor and extort money from him. He claimed that while probing the NDPS case, the doctor’s phone number had surfaced in the call records of an accused.

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Using this as leverage, Mujeeb Rahman allegedly met the doctor in person and repeatedly contacted him over the phone, creating fear that he would be implicated in the narcotics case. The officer then allegedly demanded ₹1.5 lakh in exchange for excluding the doctor from the investigation.

A senior police officer said the accused officer used his position and the fear of criminal prosecution to intimidate the complainant. A case under Section 74 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for outraging the modesty of a woman) has been registered against the accused officer in the first case. In the second case, registered on May 10, he has been charged with Sections 308 (2) for extortion and 351 (2) of BNS for criminal intimidation.

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An internal inquiry was conducted into both allegations, and the investigation report has now been submitted to the Kochi City Police Commissioner.

“The investigation has been completed, and the report has been submitted to the Commissioner. Based on the findings, strict disciplinary action will be initiated against Mujeeb,” the officer said.

Police sources said Mujeeb had already been on leave before the formal registration of the cases. However, soon after the inquiry reports were submitted and FIRs were filed, the officer reportedly went into hiding to evade arrest.

The police are now trying to trace and apprehend him.