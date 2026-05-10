Pathanamthitta: Two students from Kerala are set to represent India at this year’s World Water Week in Sweden with an award winning project that converts moisture in the air into clean drinking water using solar and wind energy.

Vilok V Sasheendran and Bobby Chacko Aloysius, students of The Indian Public School in Kochi, have secured first place in the Stockholm Junior Water Prize India competition organised by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. Their project emerged as the best among 25 entries shortlisted from nearly 350 submissions across the country and will now be presented at the Stockholm International Water Institute.

The students presented a project that envisions generating clean drinking water from the atmosphere using solar and wind energy. The innovation offers a solution to the growing global challenge of freshwater scarcity by extracting water from the moisture present in the air.

Vilok, a Class 12 student, and Bobby, who is in Class 11, are now preparing for their trip to Sweden. Vilok is the son of Dr Vivek Sasheendran and teacher S Aarathi, and the grandson of former MLA K Sivadasan Nair. Bobby is the son of IT professionals Sheena Isabel and Aloysius.