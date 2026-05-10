A KSRTC Ullasa Yathra Bus collided with a traveller van at Inchappara, Kottayam, on Sunday afternoon, resulting in 11 injuries. The injured persons have been shifted to the Mar Sleeva Medicity Pala.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm when the brakes on the traveller malfunctioned, due to which the vehicle veered off and rammed into the KSRTC bus approaching from the opposite direction. The Erattupetta police and fire officials arrived at the spot and coordinated rescue efforts.

According to Ratheesh, a resident of the village and the former ward member, around 11-12 people sustained injuries in the accident and have been shifted to the hospital.

The traveller carried 12 passengers, of whom 7 were injured. However, the injuries are reportedly minor. Meanwhile, the driver also sustained injuries to his head and fractured his leg, Ratheesh said.

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About 4 passengers of the bus, including children, were also injured in the impact. “None of the injuries are serious. We were told there is nothing to be worried about. It's mostly just scratches, bruises and small wounds,” Ratheesh told Onmanorama.