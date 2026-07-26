Anahat Singh on Saturday became the first Indian to be crowned world junior squash champion after beating Ruqayya Salem of Egypt in the summit clash here.

World No. 20 and top seed Anahat defeated Ruqayya 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 in the women’s final of the World Squash Junior Individual Championships here, reported PTI.

“It means the world. I still feel like I’m dreaming,” Anahat said after her title win. “I’ve been losing in the semis and quarters over the last four years. I’ve always said, if anyone’s asked, ‘This tournament’s a curse,’ and I’ve never been able to play well in the event,” she said.

The triumph is even more special as this was her last year on the junior circuit. “This is my last year (as a junior) and my only chance to win it. It means the world,” Anahat added.

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Anahat said she wanted to enjoy the experience of playing in the tournament’s final. “I knew if I’m stressed, I play terribly, so I just came out on court and hit my lines well… I wanted to enjoy every moment of getting to play in a world championship final,” she said.

Cyrus Poncha, the secretary-general of the Squash Rackets Federation of India said Anahat’s victory was a ‘historic moment’ for the sport in the country.

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“It’s a historic moment for Indian squash. Anahat has the potential to reach great heights,” Poncha said.

“(The late) Mr N Ramachandran, SRFI patron and visionary of Indian Squash Academy, always said it was his dream that India produce a world champion in individual events,” Mr Poncha continued.

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“We achieved it in doubles, but to replicate that success in singles, it is really a dream come true. A lot of hard work and effort by Anahat, of course, but we've had the entire nation behind her and her successes over the last few years.”