Star weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu opened India's gold medal account in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, winning the women's 48 kg category title with a record total lift here on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Mirabai lifted 85 kg in snatch, which was a Commonwealth and Games record in that section, before clinching Games record 105 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 190 kg.

It was her third gold on the trot in the Commonwealth Games, having also bagged the yellow metal in the 2018 and 2022 editions.

The Tokyo Olympics silver medal winner had also won a silver in the 2014 Games held here.