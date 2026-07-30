Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, along with Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, advanced to the men's javelin throw final after finishing among the top 12 in the qualification round at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

Chopra, who won the Commonwealth Games gold in 2018, finished fifth with a best throw of 79.61m. Rohit Yadav was ninth with an effort of 78.37m, while Yash Vir Singh secured the 10th spot after throwing 78.36m.

The 28-year-old Chopra, who was the last thrower in each round, did not take his third and final attempt as he had already made it to the medal round by that time.

Meanwhile, a steady headwind and a temperature of 18 degrees made conditions difficult throughout the event, with none of the competitors able to breach the automatic qualification mark of 84m, leaving the top 12 athletes to progress to the final round.

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Only four competitors could breach the 80m mark. Sri Lanka's in-form Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, winner of the Doha and Rome Diamond League meetings this season, topped the qualification with a first-round throw of 82.84m. Last edition silver winner Anderson Peters of Grenada was second with a best throw of 81.29m.

Paris Olympics gold medallist and defending champion Arshad Nadeem (78.63m) of Pakistan and reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott (78.26m) of Trinidad and Tobago also made it to the finals after finishing seventh and 11th respectively.