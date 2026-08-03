Young Malayali siblings Aidan Thomas Bobby and Angel Maria Bobby have turned heads in the Irish junior chess circuit with standout performances at the prestigious Glorney-Gilbert International Junior Chess Tournament.

Held at the University of Limerick from July 27 to 30, the tournament saw the Wexford-based siblings help their respective Irish teams secure podium finishes. Aidan played a starring role as the Ireland A Under-12 team clinched gold in the Stokes Cup, while Angel was instrumental in guiding the Ireland Under-18 girls' team to a runner-up finish in the Faber Cup.

The journey of these two chess prodigies began with a simple birthday gift and a twist of fate. On his sixth birthday, Aidan received a Snakes and Ladders board game. On the reverse side was a chessboard.

Although no one in the family knew how to play, Aidan and his older sister Angel were instantly fascinated. They learned the rules by watching matches on television and YouTube before playing against each other at home. Fuelled by a healthy sibling rivalry, with neither willing to lose, their curiosity soon blossomed into a deep passion for the game.

Aidan and Angel posing for a picture holdding the Irish flag. Picture: Special Arrangement

Recognising their talent and enthusiasm, their parents, Bobby Thomas and Sibi Bobby, began enrolling them in local tournaments. Early victories were few, but the defeats only strengthened their resolve. With disciplined practice and structured coaching, their skills improved rapidly, and they soon began dominating local competitions. Their dedication took them from friendly games in the living room to national championships and, eventually, to representing Ireland on the international stage.

Rising through the national ranks

Angel Maria Bobby is the 2026 Irish Under-14 Girls Champion, a title that has cemented her status as one of the country's most promising young players. Aidan has also emerged as one of Ireland's brightest junior talents.

After winning the 2025 Irish Under-10 Championship, he earned a place in Ireland's squad for the 2026 World Cadet Under-12 Championship. He has also been selected to represent Ireland at the European Youth Chess Championship in Greece, scheduled from November 2 to 13.

Aidan (Second from left) along with other participants. Picture: Special Arrangement

Their achievements have earned them widespread recognition, including a civic reception in Wexford honouring outstanding local sporting talent.

A journey of determination amid financial hurdles

Originally from Kattilapoovam in Kerala's Thrissur district, the siblings moved to Ireland with their parents in 2018. Bobby Thomas and Sibi Bobby, both healthcare professionals, now live in Wexford with their children and are active members of the St Gregorios Indian Orthodox Church in Waterford.

Despite their remarkable success, the siblings' journey has been marked by significant financial challenges. Chess is yet to be officially recognised as a sport by Sport Ireland. Although the Irish Chess Union is lobbying for official recognition—a move that would pave the way for National Governing Body status and state funding—the costs of travel, accommodation, tournament entry fees and elite coaching are currently borne entirely by the family.

Representing Ireland at international tournaments costs thousands of euros each time, prompting the family to seek corporate sponsors and well-wishers to help the young champions pursue their dream of becoming grandmasters.