The Indian women's hockey team began its Hockey World Cup campaign on a strong note, holding Paris Olympics silver medallists China to a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

In what was considered India's toughest match in Pool D, the team dominated the opening quarter and prevented China from playing their natural game. By halftime, India were 2-1 ahead.

Had India been awarded a penalty corner in the final quarter, the outcome could have been different. Navneet Kaur, who was in excellent form throughout the match, tried to penetrate the opposition circle in the final moments, but China thwarted her attempt.

After the match, Indian coach Sjoerd Marijne expressed his displeasure over India not being awarded a penalty corner. "I dont know why that PC was not given," said Marijne.

Navneet (8th minute) and Deepika (26th) scored for India, while Zhang Ying struck from a penalty stroke in the 14th minute before Ma Ning found the equalising goal for China, converting a penalty corner in the 39th minute.

India will next play South Africa on August 18. England defeated South Africa 4-0 in another match of the day.

(With PTI inputs)