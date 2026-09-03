India suffered a setback in equestrian sport ahead of the Asian Games after horse 'Bolivar Geo Grano', selected for the team event, tested positive for piroplasmosis. As a result, both the horse and its rider, Captain Ahan Kumar, will miss the Games.

India fielded four horse-rider pairs in the equestrian team event. With Bolivar Geo Grano ruled out, India will now have only three pairs, which is expected to affect the team's overall score.

The horse was diagnosed with the infection during mandatory examinations conducted ahead of its transportation to Japan. Horses competing at the Asian Games are required to undergo two rounds of testing to ensure they are free from infectious diseases before being transported.

Although India has reserve horses and riders, there is not enough time to complete the required examinations and prepare a replacement horse for the competition, according to officials.

The team event is scored based on the performances of the horse-rider combinations. India's inability to field its full complement of four pairs will therefore be a significant disadvantage in the competition.