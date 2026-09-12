The Indian Athletic Team for the Asian Games 2026 is set for its journey to Japan on Saturday. The team will have its final training sessions at Tsukuba University before flying to the venue in Nagoya next week. After a campaign that won 29 medals, including 6 golds in 2023, Chief Coach of the Indian Athletics Team, P Radhakrishnan, opens up about India’s chances in the competition.

India’s expectations for the Asian Games:

In the previous editions, India’s major share of accomplishments was in Athletics – 29 medals. There are no concerns this time, as we are certain the numbers will exceed, especially in gold. The team is fine-tuned and ready for this challenge.

On the team’s performance in the recently held Athletic Series:

The primary objective of the series was to ensure the team’s fitness for the road ahead. We believe that the best from these lads is yet to come. With only 15 days remaining before the athletic events begin at the Asian Games, we have informed the Association that we have no concerns about the fitness of the athletes who have not been part of the series. The Medical Board will hold discussions to decide further.

Expectations on India’s Relay Team:

We have put together the best teams for the 4x400m race on all three fronts - Men’s, Women’s and Mixed categories. We expect nothing less than gold from them.

Avinash Sable’s return after 14 months away from the track:

Avinash will surely be in contention for a gold in the 3000m steeplechase. In the women’s category, Parul Choudhary is in fine form, and we expect a gold from her in the 1500m, 5000m, and 3000m steeplechase. Rohit Yadav and Yashveer Singh also promise us two medals in the javelin throw.

Chances for Malayali athletes to make their mark:

It is a delightful feat that 11 Malayalis have made it to the Athletics team for this campaign. Ancy Sojan and M Sreeshankar are expected to win us gold in long jump. A Anamika in heptathlon, Mohammed Afsal in 800m, TS Manu in relay, Krishna Jayasankar in shot put – all are hopeful of a medal.

Objectives of initial training in Tsukuba University:

A full-fledged training is deemed impractical at the Tsukuba facilities. The team will focus on adapting to Japan's time and atmosphere during the initial days in Tsukuba.