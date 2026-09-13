Moqi: India lifted the AHF Junior Women’s Asia Cup title for the third time in a row after defeating China 1-0 in a closely contested final, securing an early-bird ticket for the Junior Women's hockey World Cup, here on Sunday. Sanika Chandrakant Mane’s early strike (17’) proved decisive as the defending champions retained their continental crown.

The title clash began with nervous energy on both sides, and neither team could establish control in the early exchanges. China enjoyed more possession and looked to put India under pressure, but the defending champions remained composed, soaking it up.

India made their first real opening count, just two minutes into the second quarter. Sanika showed excellent awareness and intelligent off-the-ball movement to sneak in behind the Chinese defence, positioning herself to strike a shot that beat goalkeeper Xu Mengjiao and put India ahead.

India took their slender 1-0 advantage into the break, setting up a tense second half. China retaliated, causing shenanigans in and around the box, putting the resilient Indian defence to the test. The defending champions stayed disciplined, compact and alert around their circle, closing down spaces and repeatedly frustrating the hosts’ attacking moves. China kept knocking on the door for the equaliser in the closing stages, but India held their shape to seal a memorable 1-0 victory and lift the trophy.

India finished the tournament unbeaten. After topping the Elite Pool with three wins and a draw, they thrashed South Korea 5-1 in the semi-finals before edging China in the final to successfully defend their title and become three-time champions.

Hockey India announced a prize of Rs 3 lakh for each player and Rs 1.5 lakh for every member of the support staff.

(With Inputs from PTI).