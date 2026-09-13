Japan is gearing up to host the continent's biggest sporting spectacle, the Asian Games, with only a few days to spare. The Indian team heading into the competition is preparing to shine, confident they can exceed their previous centurion medal tally of 2023. As the city of Nagoya lights up, former athlete and president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), PT Usha reflects on the nation’s chances in the competition.

Thoughts on India’s medal expectations:

I do not intend to put pressure on the athletes with numbers, but I am certain a miraculous result coming our way this time. The athletes are brimming with confidence, especially with unparalleled backing from our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in every aspect. The Sports Ministry has also been a key presence, providing all necessary facilities. A top-class Sports Medicine doctor bolsters the team, and athletes will have their personal coaches included.

India’s struggle for gold despite medal numbers:

We identified that we were losing out on gold by the tiniest margins, and we have worked on solutions to overcome this. The story will be different this time- the athletes can surely bring us gold if we can get the best out of them.

Team trimmed down in numbers but no less ambitious:

We have focused more on quality over quantity this time. Looking back at the 1986 team, a squad with many athletes brought home only five medals, four of which came from me. It is a prime example that quantity does not ensure medals, but quality can get the job done.

Concerns over reduced Malayali representation in the team:

The number isn’t particularly low. We have athletes like M Sreeshankar, Ancy Sojan and Mohammed Afsal, who are all promising medal contenders. It remains a concern that our sporting progress has fallen significantly compared to the past. Kerala was once a nursery for sports, and we must examine the reasons for this decline. Efforts are underway to strengthen sports across the country, and we need to devise plans that give foremost priority to athletes.

Heading to the Games as an athlete and as president:

In 1986, India was struggling in 14th position, and my four gold medals helped take the country to fourth in the table. I am proud of that achievement as an athlete. Being the president of IO is a huge responsibility. I understand athletes' needs, and I have worked to meet them to the best of my ability. I personally intervened to ensure that Ancy Sojan’s personal coach was included in the team, and I believe decisions like these are important to bring out the best in our athletes.