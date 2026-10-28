Kozhikode: Sreehari Karickan of Thiruvananthapuram's GV Raja Sports School set the first track record of this edition of the state school athletics meet, clocking 47.84 seconds in the junior boys’ 400 m.

Sreehari broke the previous record of 48.88 seconds, set by Abhishek Mathew of Mar Baselios School, Kothamangalam, in 2017.

“This record isn’t enough. There’s another record in my name in the 400m hurdles. I need to improve that one too,” Sreehari said after crossing the finish line.

A native of Kannapuram in Kannur, Sreehari has been representing GV Raja Sports School since Class 6. At the previous state school athletics meet, he had set a record in the junior boys’ 400m hurdles. He now has his sights set on improving that mark as well.