Alappuzha's Athul smashes 15-year-old meet record to win 100m gold in state sports meet
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Kozhikode: T M Athul of Alappuzha emerged as the fastest athlete at the state school sports meet, breaking a 15-year-old meet record to win gold in the senior boys’ 100m sprint.
The Charamangalam DVHSS student clocked 10.63 seconds, bettering the previous record of 10.70 seconds set by Jijin Vijayan in 2011.
Sreehari C Binu of Government VHSS Murikkumvayal in Kottayam finished second in 10.74 seconds, while Troy Henson of St Aloysius HSS, Kollam, took bronze with a time of 10.91 seconds.
In the senior girls’ 100m, R Rithuparna of VMHSS, Palakkad, claimed gold with a time of 12.43 seconds. R Shreya of St Joseph’s HSS, Alappuzha, finished second in 12.73 seconds, while Sarayu Lakshmi B of Kalavoor HSS, Alappuzha, secured third place in 12.86 seconds.
Jilsha Jinil of GV Raja Sports School, Thiruvananthapuram, won the junior girls’ 100m gold, finishing in 12.29 seconds. S Anvi of BEM HSS, Palakkad, secured silver in 12.65 seconds, while Sneha Shyam of St Joseph’s GHSS, Alappuzha, took bronze in 12.82 seconds.
100m winners across categories
Sub-junior boys
- Gold: Srihari M (GV Raja Sports School, Thiruvananthapuram) — 12.01 seconds
- Silver: K V Muhammad Izan (Ideal EHSS, Kadakassery, Malappuram) — 12.13 seconds
- Bronze: Fazal Muhammad (GVHSS, Meppayur, Kozhikode) — 12.18 seconds
Junior boys
- Gold: Milan George (Leo HSS, Alappuzha) — 11.02 seconds
- Silver: Vishnu Yadav (CKMHSS, Koruthode, Kottayam) — 11.07 seconds
- Bronze: Gauresh Binoy (GV Raja Sports School, Thiruvananthapuram) — 11.27 seconds
Junior girls
- Gold: Jilsha Jinil (GV Raja Sports School, Thiruvananthapuram) — 12.29 seconds
- Silver: S Anvi (BEM HSS, Palakkad) — 12.65 seconds
- Bronze: Sneha Shyam (St Joseph’s GHSS, Alappuzha) — 12.82 seconds
Sub-junior girls
- Gold: S Sankeertha (GV Raja Sports School, Thiruvananthapuram) — 13.10 seconds
- Silver: Harsha John (St Joseph’s, Alappuzha) — 13.20 seconds
- Bronze: S Sneha (GUPS, Thampakachuvadu, Alappuzha) — 13.38 seconds