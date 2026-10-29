Kozhikode: T M Athul of Alappuzha emerged as the fastest athlete at the state school sports meet, breaking a 15-year-old meet record to win gold in the senior boys’ 100m sprint.

The Charamangalam DVHSS student clocked 10.63 seconds, bettering the previous record of 10.70 seconds set by Jijin Vijayan in 2011.

Sreehari C Binu of Government VHSS Murikkumvayal in Kottayam finished second in 10.74 seconds, while Troy Henson of St Aloysius HSS, Kollam, took bronze with a time of 10.91 seconds.

Jilsha Jinil, who secured first place in the junior girls 100m at the State School Athletics Meet. Photo: Aravind Bala / Manorama

In the senior girls’ 100m, R Rithuparna of VMHSS, Palakkad, claimed gold with a time of 12.43 seconds. R Shreya of St Joseph’s HSS, Alappuzha, finished second in 12.73 seconds, while Sarayu Lakshmi B of Kalavoor HSS, Alappuzha, secured third place in 12.86 seconds.

Jilsha Jinil of GV Raja Sports School, Thiruvananthapuram, won the junior girls’ 100m gold, finishing in 12.29 seconds. S Anvi of BEM HSS, Palakkad, secured silver in 12.65 seconds, while Sneha Shyam of St Joseph’s GHSS, Alappuzha, took bronze in 12.82 seconds.

Milan George, who came first in the junior boys 100m at the State School Athletics Meet. Photo: Aravind Bala / Manorama

100m winners across categories

Sub-junior boys

Gold: Srihari M (GV Raja Sports School, Thiruvananthapuram) — 12.01 seconds

Silver: K V Muhammad Izan (Ideal EHSS, Kadakassery, Malappuram) — 12.13 seconds

Bronze: Fazal Muhammad (GVHSS, Meppayur, Kozhikode) — 12.18 seconds

Junior boys

Gold: Milan George (Leo HSS, Alappuzha) — 11.02 seconds

Silver: Vishnu Yadav (CKMHSS, Koruthode, Kottayam) — 11.07 seconds

Bronze: Gauresh Binoy (GV Raja Sports School, Thiruvananthapuram) — 11.27 seconds

Junior girls

Gold: Jilsha Jinil (GV Raja Sports School, Thiruvananthapuram) — 12.29 seconds

Silver: S Anvi (BEM HSS, Palakkad) — 12.65 seconds

Bronze: Sneha Shyam (St Joseph’s GHSS, Alappuzha) — 12.82 seconds

Sub-junior girls