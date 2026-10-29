Kozhikode: The cost of shuttlecocks for badminton competitions at the 68th Kerala State School Games has become a financial hurdle for young shuttlers across Kerala. The government has left the responsibility of providing the shuttlecocks required for the event to the participants, asking them to bring what they need for their own matches. This is as per a directive from the General Education Department.

“The standard of play demands either Yonex AS-2 or Yonex TR model shuttlecocks, as per the regulations. The number of shuttlecocks used may vary depending on the nature of the game. A typical junior-level event may use up to six shuttlecocks. We try to ensure that each student has at least one barrel,” Kozhikode District Badminton Coach Vipin Das said on the issue.

“The prize for winning a championship can cover the cost of only two of these feather shuttlecocks. The players are paying for everything out of their own pockets just to participate. And what do they get in return? Practically nothing, except a medal,” said Vipin, citing the disparity between the expenses incurred and the rewards offered.

Parents are left to bear these substantial expenses for their children. Many fear that questioning the decision could indirectly jeopardise their children's future in the sport.

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“A feather shuttlecock costs around ₹350–₹390, while a barrel can cost nearly ₹4,000. A child may need a barrel or more, depending on the intensity of the game and their progress in the tournament. We are forced to spend large amounts to meet this requirement, while the authorities have been ignoring the problem for the past few years. We are making these sacrifices only to secure a future for our children in the sport,” a parent said.

“Badminton is an expensive sport. Children from financially secure backgrounds may be able to afford these expenses. Meanwhile, the State School Games bring together many young athletes from lower-income backgrounds. They are the ones most affected by such decisions,” opined another parent from Kasaragod attending the event.

The organising authority has addressed this issue in an informal meeting held with the Minister of General Education, N Samsudheen. “The norm has always been that the players bring their own shuttles; this is how the tournaments have been conducted over the past years as well,” stated Ajith Vargheese, Sports Organiser of the State School Games.

“This complaint came up in a recent meeting, and a plan is being considered, as suggested by the Minister, to look into supplying the shuttles directly. We are definitely exploring whether it is feasible to provide the shuttles to the kids starting next year, if possible,” he added.

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The rising cost of shuttlecocks over the past few years has become a growing concern. “I reckon the government is struggling to supply shuttlecocks, largely due to an exorbitant and unprecedented spike in their prices within the past few years. Drawing on my 25 years of experience as a coach, I believe the only viable solution is to bring in corporate sponsorships,” said an expert in the discipline.

“To put things into perspective, organising an event such as the State School Games can easily result in a shuttlecock bill of at least ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh. The government needs to actively explore sponsorship opportunities and take proactive steps to secure funding. Sponsorships are the best way to ensure that this financial burden is not ultimately passed on to students and their parents,” the expert added.