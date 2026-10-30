Kozhikode: Watching her son win gold in the senior boys' high jump at the Kerala State School Sports Meet was a proud moment for former national medallist Binopa, who had long dreamed of making him a high jumper like herself. As K Kedarnath clinched the title at the NIT grounds in Kozhikode, Binopa and his father Saneesh cheered him on from the stands.

Representing Idukki, Kedarnath, a Plus Two student at St Joseph's HSS, Peruvanthanam, cleared 1.96 metres to win the gold. He hails from Mundakkayam in Kottayam district. S Gokul of the Sports Hostel, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram, secured silver with a jump of 1.90 metres.

Kedarnath began training at the Peruvanthanam Sports Academy in Class 5 and has been coached by Santosh George for the past eight years. He won gold in the junior high jump category at the previous state meet, having claimed bronze in an earlier edition.

The eldest of three children of Saneesh, a chef, and Binopa, a physical education teacher, Kedarnath follows a demanding training schedule at the High Range Sports Academy, practising from 6 am to 8.30 am and again after school.

Encouraged by his mother, he initially took up high jump as a competitive event. Although delighted to retain his state-level gold after moving up from the junior to senior category, Kedarnath said he could not achieve the performance he had hoped for.

He had earlier competed in the triple jump but decided to focus exclusively on the high jump due to the risk of injuries. His younger brother Badrinath also took part in the state meet, competing in the 400m hurdles.