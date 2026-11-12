Anju Bobby George, Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), is riding high after a landslide victory with the highest number of votes (53) to be elected as a ‘Sportsperson of Outstanding Merit’ (SOM) representative on the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Executive Committee. The Olympian, however, is deeply upset over a smear campaign, which she alleges, is orchestrated by certain quarters to tarnish her image.



Excerpts from a conversation with Malayala Manorama:

A commanding win with the highest number of votes

“I am truly thrilled. I see this resounding victory as recognition of my contributions, both as an athlete and as a sports administrator. I believe those who know me and my work backed me wholeheartedly. With major events, including the Commonwealth Games, potentially coming to India, I am committed to working with utmost dedication in sports administration,” she said.

Complaints regarding the election campaign

Serious allegations were raised, especially by IOA president PT Usha, regarding foul play in the election campaign. Anju dismissed any claims of malpractice. “I do not understand on what grounds these complaints are even being made. I haven’t done a single thing that violates the election code of conduct. I personally telephoned all 80 eligible voters to seek their support, which is only a standard practice in any democratic election. The rules explicitly prohibited campaigning on social media, and I adhered to that to the letter.”

“Everyone enters a race to win. It is only natural to feel disappointed when you lose, but one has to take it in stride. Some people are deliberately trying to paint me in a bad light. I will not take such slander lying down,” added the former long jump star.

New Bharat India panel and politics

Anju denied allegations about contesting as part of the ‘New Bharat India’ panel. “That is pure disinformation. Officially, I was not part of any panel. I have no idea where that rumour originated. If someone chose to feature my name on a panel without my knowledge or consent, I cannot be held responsible for it. Besides, there are strict directives against any kind of political interference in these elections. Sports is my only politics. It has always been that way, and it will remain that way,” she said.

Pressure to retreat from the race

“No one directly asked me to step down,” said Anju on whether there were attempts to derail her contesting in the election. “I learned that certain quarters were spreading rumours claiming I had withdrawn, to the extent that I had to call voters back just to clarify that I was very much in the running. I contested entirely of my own volition, and nobody pressured me into it. My only objective was to play a more active, meaningful role in Indian sports.”

On the back of the emphatic triumph, Anju is a strong candidate to contest the IOA presidential election.“I haven't really given it thought so far. Nominations close today, so let's wait and watch,” said Anju.