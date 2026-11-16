Ottapalam: Eight years ago, Praveen M took up boxing simply on a whim after a flyer on social media caught his eye. Today, what began as a casual pastime has brought him to the cusp of international glory. On November 21, he is set to step into the ring at the World Boxing Council-sanctioned Asia Silver Title Championship in Dubai.

Praveen faces a formidable opponent in Uzbekistan’s Jonibek Khamidjonov. The clash is scheduled in the 63.5 kg super lightweight division at Dubai’s prestigious Meydan Hotel. His coach, AK Rafeeq, noted that Praveen is the first boxer from Kerala to compete in an international championship of this calibre.

Hailing from Madathumpadikkal house in Panamanna, the 28-year-old previously worked in aluminum fabrication. The demanding physical labor made it nearly impossible to balance work with training. Refusing to give up on his passion, he moved to Kochi to work as a food delivery executive, a switch that offered him the flexibility needed to stay in the sport.

Praveen sticks to a rigorous regimen, putting in roughly four hours of disciplined training split between morning and evening sessions. The encounter on Saturday will mark his maiden bout on the international stage.