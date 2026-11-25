New Delhi: In an unexpected turn of events, PT Usha opted out of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) elections by not filing her nomination papers. Although she fell short in the 'Sportsperson of Merit' (SOM) contest, she had secured a spot in the General Assembly and the eligibility to contest, courtesy a nomination by the Ice Hockey Association. Yet, she pulled out in the last minute, failing to turn up before the 4.30 pm deadline on Tuesday. Usha has not yet commented on the reasons behind her sudden withdrawal.

Meanwhile, Olympian Anju Bobby George, who dominated the SOM elections with the highest vote count, filed her nomination for IOA Vice-President. On the final day for submitting papers on Tuesday, Olympic medallist Gagan Narang and former Delhi BJP chief Virendra Kumar Sachdeva, representing the Archery Association of India, filed their nominations for the president's post. With Rajeev Mehta of the Fencing Association of India having already submitted his papers on Monday, the stage is now set for a three-way battle for the top job.

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The final list of candidates will be published on December 3, ahead of the elections on December 5.