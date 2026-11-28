Wrestling star Jermaine Haley, known to fans as Bronson Reed, died at 38, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) said on Friday. His death comes weeks after the Australian athlete competed in a match against Oba Femi at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.

WWE said they were "devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications," in a statement posted on their X handle.

WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s family, friends and fans. https://t.co/5ttxdSi3kb — WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026

“Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague,” the statement added.

Described as a "powerhouse" in the arena, Reed debuted in WWE in 2019. He is a former NXT North American Champion and won the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

(With AFP inputs).