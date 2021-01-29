Malayalam
Serena Williams takes daughter to zoo

Serena Williams with her daughter Olympia. File photo: AFP
Published: January 29, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Topic | Tennis

Adelaide: After 14 days in quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic regulations in Australia, 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams took her daughter to the zoo.

Serena said she'd been crossing off the 14 days of quarantine on a calendar, having spent the time with her three-year-old daughter Olympia.

"We went to the zoo," Serena said of her first movements outside of quarantine.

"I am so glad it's over because to be in a room with a three-year-old and being her best friend is definitely difficult, especially after training and working out.

"Honestly, I wouldn't trade anything, spending hours and hours and hours with her was really fun."

